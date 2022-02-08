6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing

Advertise
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple members have been removed from the chapter as part of an ongoing investigation.(WSFA Staff)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple members have been removed from the chapter as part of an ongoing investigation.

University spokesperson Clif Lusk said six members of Troy’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity have been removed due to “rules violations regarding new-member activities.”

Lusk did not provide specific details about what violations were alleged but confirmed the investigation was opened after the national ATO office received an anonymous report of alleged rules violations that occurred last fall.

Lusk said the national ATO organization is conducting the investigation with the support of the Troy Office of Fraternity Life.

A final report from the national ATO office is expected “in the coming days.”

