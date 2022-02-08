Alabama releases plan to expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has developed a strategy to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.

According to the ADECA, more auto manufacturers are making significant investments in electric vehicles, and, in turn, more people are buying and driving them. Because of this, Alabama officials say the state must take steps to make sure those cars have a place to recharge on the road.

“Charging infrastructure is a key need as more and more electric vehicles travel Alabama’s interstates, highways, and roads in the near future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The plan helps target the travel corridors that will most benefit from the placement of electric vehicle charging stations and will help focus our efforts with future grants.”

In November, the state launched the Drive Electric Alabama Initiative to raise awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles for the consumer and the environment. This month, it released its infrastructure plan as a part of that initiative, identifying priorities that will help encourage more people to buy electric vehicles.

The Alabama Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan is available on ADECA’s website at www.adeca.alabama.gov/electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-program.

That initiative also works to educate us all about what it takes to have and keep an electric car, keep it charged, explain the different types of chargers, charge EVs, and some things to keep in mind if you’re thinking about buying one.

