Ambulance to remain idle for now in east Alabama community

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (AP) - An eastern Alabama community’s emergency ambulance service has been suspended, though backers hope to bring it back at some point.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Smiths Station Fire and Rescue announced that they are being forced to suspend the service indefinitely.

Fire officials cited a lack of funding and staffing shortages. In a news release, the department said the shortages have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith Station Deputy Chief Daniel Sexton said there was already a shortage of paramedics and EMTs before the pandemic, and the shortage has only gotten worse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

