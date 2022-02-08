Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied a request by the 12 states to pause rules for the federal government’s family planning program while their case is heard. The states were eager to stop implementation before the next round of federal grants starts rolling out in March.

At issue are new rules from President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services that returned the federal family planning program, called Title X, to how it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing
Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in a business robbery.
Suspect sought in armed Prattville robbery

Latest News

The decision has sparked fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act and...
High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Jannah Bailey is the River Region United Way's new president and CEO.
River Region United Way names new president, CEO
Five tornadoes touched down in Central Alabama on February 3rd.
5 tornadoes confirmed in Central AL on February 3rd
River Region United Way names new president, CEO
River Region United Way names new president, CEO