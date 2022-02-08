Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Army awards $250K grant to ASU psychology department

Alabama State University
Alabama State University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University’s psychology department has been awarded a $250,000 grant by the United States Army.

According to a release from the university, the grant will be used to acquire advanced equipment to enhance the quality of research and research-related education within the department. Students will be provided with a state-of-the-art academic laboratory that will aid in learning statistics in behavioral sciences.

Dr. Calvin Smith, assistant professor of psychology, served as the project’s principal investigator. The proposal, submitted by Smith, is titled “Creating a Statistical Training and Research (STAR) Laboratory for the Behavioral Sciences.

“The STAR program will function as an academic training facility and research data center with hundreds of students within the ASU Department of Psychology alone taking statistics courses in the lab and having a hands-on data analytic experience,” stated Smith. “ASU’s lab will establish a dedicated computing center for the Psychology department that will provide technological support to academic courses and experimental activities. Furthermore, to support the research enterprise at the institution, our faculty needs a center to analyze their data and in order for our research program to be competitive, we must have the essential equipment to analyze data with this grant providing a mechanism for ASU to secure the necessary equipment.”

Smith said teaching statistics in the contemporary classroom while incorporating the use of technology with the academic laboratory will prepare students who wish to pursue a graduate education.

“In addition, as we encourage more students to participate in research, the laboratory provides the tools necessary to conduct data analysis,” Smith added. “Also for those students who wish to pursue graduate education, this will prepare them to become producers of research and critical thinkers. For others, it will prepare them for careers that rely on evidence-based approaches to problem-solving.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in a business robbery.
Suspect sought in armed Prattville robbery
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Warmer temps on the way this week.
More cold nights, but afternoons get warmer
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
Five tornadoes touched down in Central Alabama on February 3rd.
5 tornadoes confirmed in Central AL on February 3rd