Army awards $250K grant to ASU psychology department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University’s psychology department has been awarded a $250,000 grant by the United States Army.

According to a release from the university, the grant will be used to acquire advanced equipment to enhance the quality of research and research-related education within the department. Students will be provided with a state-of-the-art academic laboratory that will aid in learning statistics in behavioral sciences.

Dr. Calvin Smith, assistant professor of psychology, served as the project’s principal investigator. The proposal, submitted by Smith, is titled “Creating a Statistical Training and Research (STAR) Laboratory for the Behavioral Sciences.”

“The STAR program will function as an academic training facility and research data center with hundreds of students within the ASU Department of Psychology alone taking statistics courses in the lab and having a hands-on data analytic experience,” stated Smith. “ASU’s lab will establish a dedicated computing center for the Psychology department that will provide technological support to academic courses and experimental activities. Furthermore, to support the research enterprise at the institution, our faculty needs a center to analyze their data and in order for our research program to be competitive, we must have the essential equipment to analyze data with this grant providing a mechanism for ASU to secure the necessary equipment.”

Smith said teaching statistics in the contemporary classroom while incorporating the use of technology with the academic laboratory will prepare students who wish to pursue a graduate education.

“In addition, as we encourage more students to participate in research, the laboratory provides the tools necessary to conduct data analysis,” Smith added. “Also for those students who wish to pursue graduate education, this will prepare them to become producers of research and critical thinkers. For others, it will prepare them for careers that rely on evidence-based approaches to problem-solving.”

