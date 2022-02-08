Advertise
Auburn Arena to get name change, facility improvements

Auburn Arena is now Neville Arena, named for Eufaula residents Bill and Connie Neville.
Auburn Arena is now Neville Arena, named for Eufaula residents Bill and Connie Neville.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University Board of Trustees has given final approval to a name change for Auburn Arena, the facility that hosts the university’s basketball, gymnastics, and volleyball programs. It’s also greenlighting some facility improvements at the 10-year old, multi-million dollar facility.

Auburn Arena is now Neville Arena, named for Eufaula residents Bill and Connie Neville. The name change is in recognition of the single largest gift in Auburn Athletics history.

A dedication marking the official name change is set for March 4 at the arena, with an on-court recognition the following day during the men’s basketball’s regular season finale game against South Carolina.

“We wanted to do something special for men’s basketball because it’s become such another amazing Auburn experience,” Bill Neville said.  “The fact that we can benefit so many student-athletes, students and members of the Auburn family was our primary inspiration. We’re honored that Auburn would consider us.”

“It’s a remarkable time for Auburn Basketball,” Connie Neville said. “Coach Pearl has built a wonderful program, bringing excitement and enjoyment to the arena. We are very humbled to be able to make this gift.”

The board’s name change approval was followed by a decision to begin upgrades to the basketball facility, which will include creation of another basketball practice facility as well as renovations to the woman’s basketball locker rooms.

