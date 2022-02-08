Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Average Super Bowl LVI ticket price could be record-setting

Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are pricey.
Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are pricey.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The average price for a ticket to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles is on track to be the second-highest average secondary price in history, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

The average price for a ticket to see the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is $8,869, Rovell tweeted.

If that average price holds, Rovell says tickets to this year’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will have the second-highest average price on the secondary market ever.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket is listed for $4,634 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. The most expensive, $48,392.

As for where the tickets are being bought, 11% of the buyers are from Ohio, according to Rovell’s tweet.

The Bengals and Rams kick off Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in a business robbery.
Suspect sought in armed Prattville robbery
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps

Latest News

Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets
(Source: WBRC)
Former Crimson Tide running back Santonio Beard killed in metro Atlanta
Auburn Arena is now Neville Arena, named for Eufaula residents Bill and Connie Neville.
Auburn Arena to get name change, facility improvements
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games