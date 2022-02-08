Bengals fan with rare disorder gets to hold piece of team history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-year-old Bengals fan with a rare spinal disorder got his chance to hold a piece of Cincinnati history Tuesday at City Hall.

Ben Lallathin, 4, will never be able to walk on his own due to the disorder he lives with.

This Bengals fan was invited by Mayor Aftab Pureval to City Hall, where he got to see and hold the game ball from the Bengals AFC Wild Card win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Bengals have inspired our entire city, our entire region to have optimism, to have hope,” said Mayor Pureval. “It’s inspired young and old, and it’s inspired our young man here, Ben, and he’s so passionate about the Bengals.”

Ben’s mom, Missy Lallathin, says her four-year-old son’s rare disorder has not stopped him from finding love in sports.

“He loves sports. Having his physical disability kind of prevents him from participating in sports, but it hasn’t stopped his love for them,” Missy said. “Having older and younger brothers, who play them all, he’s always cheering for them. He loves the Bengals, and to get to see a game ball on his own is huge. He’s been talking about it all day.”

Ben receives his therapy treatment at Cincinnati Childre’s.

Missy says she is going to launch a social media campaign to encourage the Bengals to donate their next game ball to the hospital so all the kids there can enjoy it.

