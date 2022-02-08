Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support

A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay child support if they kill someone in a wreck.(Associated Press)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay child support if they kill someone in a wreck.

The bill, House Bill 114, was introduced in January and is sponsored by State Rep. Proncey Robertson. The bill is very similar to a bill filed in Missouri in 2021.

It would require any person who is convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to pay child support if the offense leads to the death of a parent or a parental guardian in a crash.

The person would be required to pay child support until the child reaches the age of 19, the age of majority in Alabama. The amount a person would pay would be determined by the financial resources of the child, the financial needs and resources of the surviving parent or guardian and several other factors.

If someone is incarcerated due to a fatal crash and unable to pay the child support, they would have a year after release to begin paying.

A report by SafeWise reported that Alabama is the 7th worst state for drunk driving deaths with more than five deaths per 100,000. Most southern states also featured some of the most dangerous roads for impaired drivers.

48 News has reached out to Rep. Robertson for comment about his bill.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
Prattville police have released images of a suspect wanted in a business robbery.
Suspect sought in armed Prattville robbery
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps
A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 85 southbound before Taylor Road in Montgomery...
I-85 South reopens near Taylor Road after crash cleared

Latest News

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Warmer temps on the way this week.
More cold nights, but afternoons get warmer
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10