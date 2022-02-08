Advertise
Black History Month: Wishbone Cafe serving up food and more

By Judd Davis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All month long, Today in Alabama is recognizing people and businesses who are making a difference during Black History Month.

If you’re looking for some Cajun cuisine the Wishbone Cafe may be for you! They have been serving up Cajun classics since 2008.

“My uncle lived in Louisiana and wanted to bring the Cajun concept to Montgomery,” said Michael Dallas with Wishbone Cafe.

Wishbone, a name that came from Dallas’ uncle, is a family business.

“My uncle is the owner so I’m his nephew. His brother owns a bar called The Boardroom so he’s tied to it. My brother works here and a couple of cousins work here, so we all kind of work together here. It’s pretty fun to work with family like that. It’s challenging but cool,” Dallas said.

A few years ago the Wishbone Cafe moved to its new location on Atlanta Highway near Wal-Mart. Cajun Truffles, Red Beans and Rice, Crab Cakes, and the popular Bayou Classic, it’s a taste of Louisiana, and it’s a place that’s more than just food.

“We hope it provides a safe place for people to go,” Dallas added. We like to do live entertainment and have a place for people to enjoy it.”

This family is proud of what they’ve done.

“It means a lot for a black business to be able to help by providing a restaurant and also doing more for the community as much as we can,” Dallas said.

