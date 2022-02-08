Advertise
Caught on Camera: Working teen saves life during shift at Adamsville Subway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - 18-year-old Angel is living up to her name. She works at the Subway in Adamsville, preparing to head off to college in a few months. But during her shift Sunday night she had to drop the sandwich and save a life.

She says a young woman was ordering food when all of a sudden she passed out and hit the floor. Angel says she wasn’t breathing and began to turn blue.

Angel immediately ran from behind the counter and started helping the woman using skills she learned in high school. Angel is a recent graduate of Minor High School where she took public safety and policing classes and learned life saving skills like CPR.

Angel says as she knelt before the customer, it felt like time had stopped.

“I was on the phone with paramedics and they were like does anyone there know how to do CPR. I was like, ‘I know basic life support training’. They were like do you need us to walk you through it? I was like, ‘no, I got it.’ I started chest compressions and I told her boyfriend, I was like, ‘look when I get to 30, I need you to blow because needs oxygen and she’s turning blue’. I did that until the paramedics got here,” she said.

Angel says the woman was breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

“I’m just here to make sandwiches and I guess now save lives,” Angel said with a shrug.

Angel she says she did what everyone should do in this type of situation. simply help... in any way that you can.

Teen Subway employee helps save customer

Find more feel-good community stories at The Good Stuff.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

