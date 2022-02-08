Community input sought in Montgomery’s ‘Downtown Action Plan’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials are seeking the public’s input regarding the future of downtown and other parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Montgomery residents were invited to attend the “Defining Downtown Open House” to weigh in on future developments in the capital city. The open house event is part of the research to complete the city’s downtown action plan.

According to the Envision Montgomery website, the action plan is an opportunity to build on achievements made downtown by defining the next strategy for growth and investments. City leaders say the 2007 Downtown Montgomery Master Plan provided the foundation for the plan, which will focus on enabling the community to continue this vision forward through strategic projects, policies, and programs.

The goal of the open house is to take the community’s input and create a roadmap for the downtown area that “markets key assets and identifies essential investments” over the next ten years.

“We want to prepare a downtown that really is a seven day a week downtown for both tourists and residents alike,” said Mayor Steven Reed. “So, we can host concerts, so that we can have events and festivals, so that we can have an increased quality of life initiatives for residents and those from out of town.”

According to Envision Montgomery, this action plan is the first step towards realizing the community’s vision.

The first open house was held Tuesday at The Lab on Dexter, located at Dexter and Lawrence Street. The next open house is scheduled for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside The Sanctuary.

Those who cannot attend can read more about Envision Montgomery and the downtown action plan.

