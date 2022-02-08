Advertise
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after court records say he shot two people, one while “crushing candy” with a gun.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Curtis London, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree assault, and first-degree robbery.

Court records indicate the assault and robbery first-degree charges are related to an incident that took place on Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cherry Street. London, identified as the suspect, shot the victim in the thigh/buttocks area during a robbery.

The other assault charge is related to an incident that took place on Monday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Ryan Street. Court records again identified London as the suspect.

The arrest affidavit identified the victim as London’s girlfriend and said the shooting happened while he was “crushing candy” with a handgun. The victim was seriously injured after being shot in the chest.

Coleman said London was taken into custody Monday and charged in both incidents. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under bail of $260,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

