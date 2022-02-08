Faith restored for Bengals fan who rode out losing streak on bar roof

MILAN, In. (WXIX) - There are a lot of dedicated Bengals fans, not just across the country, but around the world.

We introduced you to fan Jeff Lanham, from Milan, over two years ago.

He camped out on the roof of his restaurant, The Hog Rock Cafe, after vowing he would not come down until the Bengals won a game.

That was week four of the 2019 NFL season. He wouldn’t come down for 57 days.

“It was worth every minute of being up on the roof,” says Jeff. “At the moment, I really didn’t like it, but now, it’s worth it.”

Jeff has been a season ticket holder for over a decade.

He is known for his huge tailgates at Longworth Hall and even traveled West to Kansas City for the AFC Championship.

Jeff still has the newspaper from the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl during the 1988-89 season.

He’s hoping this year he will have another article, this time declaring the Bengals Super Bowl champions.

“I can’t explain it. They’re a different team. They’re so humble. It’s crazy, and they are all winners. They truly are winners and they believe that themselves. The coaches believe it. They believe it. And they’re gonna do it.”

FOX 19 also asked Jeff about his restaurant, The Hog Rock Cafe, that caught fire on Thanksgiving Eve 2020.

He said it’s been a tough year, but the community has helped his family through it.

The restaurant now has a new location, having opened just nine miles away from the previous one.

Jeff says he hopes too have it up and running by March.

