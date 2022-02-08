High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery

Advertise
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping the public can identify a man who committed a robbery at an area store on Friday.

Police say the suspect was wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels when he pointed a handgun, made threats, and walked out of the business without paying for the items in his cart.

A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at a business in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Security photos show what appear to be several outdoor tools in the shopping cart.

A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a Montgomery store on Friday.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

