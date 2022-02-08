High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are hoping the public can identify a man who committed a robbery at an area store on Friday.
Police say the suspect was wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels when he pointed a handgun, made threats, and walked out of the business without paying for the items in his cart.
The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at a business in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Security photos show what appear to be several outdoor tools in the shopping cart.
Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
