Lockdown lifted at Montgomery school after nearby robbery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A precautionary lockdown at Bear Elementary School has been lifted following a nearby incident Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Pine Street around 7:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery. On scene, officers were told that the victim was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a weapon and demanded their property.

The suspect then fled the scene without causing any injuries, according to police.

Investigators have since located the victim’s vehicle, abandoned in the 2700 block of Green Briar Road, a short distance from the school.

An investigation is ongoing.

