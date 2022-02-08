More cold nights, but afternoons get warmer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If clouds aren’t your thing -- cough, cough...Monday -- then the forecast for the rest of the week is definitely going to make you smile.

Mostly sunny today with highs pushing 60. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ve got plenty of sunshine through Friday with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also warm up each afternoon. We’ll go from the upper 50s today to the lower 60s tomorrow to the middle and upper 60s to round out the workweek.

Tomorrow there will be a little bit of a breeze, but it won’t make it feel too bad since we’ll have plenty of sun and highs in the 60s.

We're warming up this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The upper 60s continue Saturday, but we’ll introduce at least a little more cloud cover. We’ll still have sunshine, but there will be clouds mixed in.

A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday. That will bring a low-end chance (20%) of showers during that period. More importantly, it will usher in much colder air for Sunday and early next week.

There's a slight chance of a shower Saturday night into Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will struggle to get to 50 degrees on Sunday as clouds clear out during the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day behind the front. Highs in the 50s are expected to kick off the new week on Valentine’s Day as well.

