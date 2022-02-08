Advertise
Opelika man charged with 21 counts of child pornography

27-year-old Robert Joseph Statina is being led in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000.00 bond.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and facing numerous child porn charges.

On January 5, authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they received two separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material that was downloaded and possessed on a cell phone in the Opelika area.

Investigators say they determined the phone belonged to 27-year-old Robert Joseph Statina of Opelika.

A search warrant was obtained and authorities recovered the phone that contained about 2,000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner.

On February 8, Statina was charged and arrested on 21 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000.00 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Officials say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

