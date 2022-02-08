Advertise
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating after an ATM was taken from a Regions Bank in Prattville early Tuesday morning.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank location on Fairview Avenue off Highway 14.

Thompson said the ATM was taken using a stolen Lull forklift.

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Jennifer Elmore, spokeswoman for Regions Bank released this statement on the incident:

“Regions Bank has strong relationships with law enforcement throughout Alabama and beyond, and we are working closely with investigators to help bring this matter to justice. We also encourage anyone who’s heard or seen anything related to what happened to call Prattville Police. We are working to restore ATM service to the Highway 14 location as soon as possible. Alternative Regions ATMs are available in several locations throughout the River Region. The Highway 14 branch will open as normal on Tuesday. And, as always, Regions’ online and mobile banking services are available 24/7.”

Additional details surrounding the theft are limited.

