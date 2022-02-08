River Region United Way names new president, CEO

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way has announced Jannah Bailey as its new president and CEO.

Bailey is going into this role after leading Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center, where she worked for 21 years. Child Protect is a River Region United Way affiliate that helps law enforcement investigate child abuse cases. As executive director, Bailey was responsible for managing the agency, as well as building public awareness and funding. She said the agency is now mortgage-free, with an endowment and diversified funding source.

“I feel like that I am leaving, certainly Child Protect in the best hands. The staff is amazing, the board is very engaged, financially we are better than we have ever been since I’ve been there,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she will be working with the United Way’s strategic plan on health, education, financial stability and basic needs of the River Region. This new approach anticipates strategic investments across Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties already engaged in efforts to address the issues identified in RRUW’s annual community needs assessment.

“Going forward here, there is a strategic plan that is already laid out to meet the financial needs, basic needs, education, all of the things in our community that we know are important and we know are the foundation of the community,” she said.

The River Region United Way says they will seek to become a “community hub for area nonprofits” under Bailey’s leadership. Her duties will include expanding the River Region Bold Goal Coalition.

Securing funding will also be part of her job.

“I know people get tired of talking about money and funding, and we’re throwing money at their problems, but we also know that the agencies out there need more now than ever before,” said Bailey. “We know that people are still out of work, some of them not by choice, I know we hear a lot of that on the news, but our homeless population has gone up here in Montgomery, child abuse domestic violence, more and more kids are at the Boys & Girls Clubs, so we have seen a need and I feel like that this is a real crossroads with United Way and our community.”

Bailey takes over for Ron Simmons, who became president and CEO in July 2020. Simmons is taking a new post as chief officer for destination and community development for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, where he worked before joining the River Region United Way.

Bailey officially joins River Region United Way on March 1.

