Send Bengals players Valentine’s ‘Dey’ postcards to benefit Joe Burrow foundation
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals left town Tuesday, but when they return, postcards will be waiting for them to celebrate their historic season just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Poeme, a stationery company, is selling postcards that are addressed to Paul Brown Stadium.

The idea is to send the cards in time for their return to Paul Brown Stadium after the Super Bowl, but also to serve as a Valentine’s greeting at the same time.

Best of all, the proceeds from the postcards will benefit the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

“We thought it would be really fun to give people the opportunity to send a little fan mail,” explains Poeme Owner Kristen Folzenlogen. “We came up with some postcards to send to your favorite team member to wish them luck and to thank them for a great season because we’ve all been so excited.”

Folzenlogen says she saw two Bengals designs from a local artist known as “Whodrew” on social media and asked if they could use them for postcards.

The cards are geared toward kids who want to write a note to the players.

Folzenlogen says you could also buy one for the host of your Super Bowl LVI watch party and they could frame the card or keep it as a memory of this historic event.

The cards are already addressed to the stadium, and you can even buy tiger stamps at Poeme.

The cards will hopefully be delivered to Paul Brown Stadium in time for Valentine’s DEY, the day after the Super Bowl.

“It’s just community involvement. I mean that’s what sport is: It’s bringing people together,” says Folzenlogen. “You’re cheering for one common thing. The amount of kindness that has happened in this city since we’ve been doing so well, I mean this is all so important.”

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has seen a huge influx in donations from the time Burrow won the Heisman trophy to now. According to the pantry, people are giving donations in increments of nine: Burrow’s jersey number.

“Coming together supporting something like the Bengals, like the food bank, it just makes you feel great about your city,” says Folzenlogen.

The postcards are $2.50 each or five for $10.

Poeme is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Their address is 3433 Michigan Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio.

