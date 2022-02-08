Advertise
Suspect sought in Prattville bank robbery turns self in

Devin Jones, 25, is charged with robbery first-degree.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect sought in a Prattville bank robbery has turned himself in, according to police.

Prattville police say Devin Jones, 25, is charged with robbery first degree after confessing to robbing Legacy Finance on Friday. Jones, while armed, demanded money from an employee of the institution, who complied. Jones fled the scene with $2,500 in cash.

Monday, CrimeStoppers featured the crime, sharing photos of the suspect with media outlets.

Jones has since surrendered to law enforcement, returning $2,000 from the robbery. It’s unclear where the remaining $500 is.

A search of Jones’ car also recovered the gun believed to have been used during the robbery.

Jones was then charged and taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $20,0000 bail.

