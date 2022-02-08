Advertise
Two suspects arrested after an Abbeville high-speed chase and multiple hour manhunt
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Department has arrested a male and female from Louisiana after high-speed chase and four-hour manhunt around 11PM on Monday night.

Abbeville Police Chief, Eric Blankenship, tells us an Abbeville Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a high rate of speed southbound on 431. After making the stop, the suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene with a female passenger.

The vehicle traveled south on 431 before turning onto highway 27. Leading officers down Highway 27 where he lost control and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 231.

The male suspect then fled on foot from the crash. Abbeville Police were able to detain the female passenger at the scene of the crash.

Chief Blankenship called in Ventress K-9 unit to help in finding the driver.

After almost four hours, the driver was spotted near 431 at Hardees where he continued to flee on foot up Ozark Road where he was then captured and arrested at Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates.

Weapons and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Identities have not yet been released due to the male suspect giving numerous false identifications.

Both suspects are looking at charges from attempting to elude, drug charges and gun charges.

The situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

