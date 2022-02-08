Advertise
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will announce Wednesday the arrests of two additional murder suspects, bringing to five the number charged with killing Hardy Gray last year.

The names of those latest suspects, who are juveniles, can’t be released because of a new Alabama law that protects their identities, even though they are charged as adults with Capital Murder. The Republican controlled Alabama Legislature passed that law last year.

Those previously arrested, and who face the same charges, are adults Elijah Patrick Hazell, Mykelia Rowser, and Cierra Goodson, who range in age from 18 to 21.

All, from the Dothan area, are held without bond in the Houston County Jail.

Coworkers found Gray’s body at his Cottonwood area home on November 29, after he failed to show up to his job.

Valenza believes robbery is the motive.

