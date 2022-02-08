Advertise
Woman drowns while kayaking at Desoto State Park

The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over...
The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over the weekend.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County deputy coroner has confirmed that a Birmingham woman drowned at DeSoto State Park over the weekend.

County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson says 47-year-old Jenifer Burford drowned Sunday while kayaking. They say she was near Alpine on Little River just before noon when her kayak overturned pulling her underwater and pinned against nearby rocks.

Wilson said she was with a group of 12 people when the incident happened.

