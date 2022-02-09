Advertise
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase

2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles have been charged with first-degree robbery after an incident Tuesday evening that prompted a police chase.

The Montgomery Police Department responded to the 100 block of Oleander Drive around 6:30 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery. The victim reported that an unknown suspect pulled a weapon and demanded their property.

Less than an hour later, at around 7:20 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle near Ann Street. The driver refused to stop, and a police chase ensued.

The chase ended with the suspects being taken into custody in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South.

Both unidentified suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

