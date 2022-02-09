Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery

An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Tyson Road around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a robbery in progress with people having been shot. There are multiple businesses in that area near Interstate 65, including several gas stations and a truck stop.

Once on the scene, first responders found the victims suffering from injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. All three were transported to area hospitals where investigators say each is now listed in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for a tall, thin male who fled the scene in a silver or gray SUV in the direction of I-65 toward Montgomery.

Anyone with information in regards to this suspect’s identity is urged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile

Latest News

Sunshine and warm temperatures today.
Temperatures just keep going up
Jeremy Wilson was last seen February 7, 2016.
Chilton Co. authorities remain committed to finding answers in man’s disappearance
Traffic stop leads to narcotics investigation, arrest of Gregory Keith Robinson
Former Auburn star offensive tackle arrested following traffic stop, narcotics investigation
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught