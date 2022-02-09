3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Tyson Road around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a robbery in progress with people having been shot. There are multiple businesses in that area near Interstate 65, including several gas stations and a truck stop.

Once on the scene, first responders found the victims suffering from injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. All three were transported to area hospitals where investigators say each is now listed in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for a tall, thin male who fled the scene in a silver or gray SUV in the direction of I-65 toward Montgomery.

Anyone with information in regards to this suspect’s identity is urged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2222.

