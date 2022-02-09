Advertise
37-year-old man shot, killed in Opelika

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., authorities say they responded to the 900 block of Morgan Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found a victim in the roadway.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived on scene and pronounced the victim, 37-year-old Jela Shermarke Marshall, deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the secret witness line at 334-745-8665.

