Arkansas fined after fans storm court in Auburn basketball upset

The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team snapped AP No. 1 Auburn’s 19-game winning streak Tuesday night, but the ensuing “white out” celebration by fans on the playing court is going to cost the university.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference fined the University of Arkansas $250,000 after Arkansas fans, dressed mostly in white, stormed the court to mark the historic win. The aftermath could be seen in photos tweeted out by the university.

The SEC slapped the Razorbacks with a fine after a third offense under the league’s access to competition area policy. The university’s football team incurred the last fine when fans stormed the field in September to mark a win against Texas.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The money will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Arkansas took Auburn to overtime where the Razorbacks won 80-76 at home. It was the first time the team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

