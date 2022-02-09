Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Bill seeks higher fines for taking down Confederate statues

A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take...
A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa that would increase the fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act from a $25,000 one-time fine to $5,000 per day.

The committee also advanced a bill that would make it a felony offense, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to damage a historic monument while participating in a riot. Both bills now move to the full Alabama Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile

Latest News

Retired Educators Protest SB140
Retired educators protest Alabama school choice bill
The decision has sparked fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act and...
High court’s Alabama ruling sparks alarm over voting rights
A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support
Gov. Kelly goes grocery shopping with a Kansas family to discuss what the Axe the Food Tax Plan...
Alabama lawmakers seek elimination of grocery tax