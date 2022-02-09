Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon

Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon
Calera police confiscate functioning makeshift gun from felon(Calera Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police managed to pull a fairly dangerous-looking gun off the streets during an arrest yesterday afternoon.

According to Calera PD, when they tried to approach a suspicious acting person yesterday afternoon, the suspect took off, only to be caught at a gas station a short time later. The suspect had two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction and was carrying a concealed weapon.

Now the weapon, in police’s own words was “not a thing of beauty.” Apparently the suspect had modified a .22 caliber bolt action rifle so that it could be concealed.

Police say it appeared to be functional and that convicted felons, drug dealers and gang members should not have firearms, regardless of the quality.

This afternoon two Calera officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the person...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Lockdown lifted at Montgomery school after nearby robbery

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Sunshine and warm temperatures today.
Temperatures just keep going up
The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched the annual Hometown Heroes program to support...
Girl Scouts honor community servants with ‘Hometown Heroes’ program
Brookside lawsuits
Federal lawsuit claims man located confiscated cellphone at Brookside officers home