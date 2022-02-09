Advertise
Eufaula native looking for first Super Bowl championship

Eufaula native, Les Snead is the General Manager for the Los Angeles Rams
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the eyes of the NFL will be on Los Angeles as the Rams face the Bengals in Super Bowl 56, the eyes of the Wiregrass will be on one of their own who’s looking to bring home his first championship

For Eufaula native Les Snead, his Wiregrass roots run deep.

“I wouldn’t be here without growing up in that area and without people in that part of the country taking time to pour into my life.”

Snead, in his 10th season as the Los Angeles Rams general manager, is back in the Super Bowl for the 2nd time in 4 years.

“We’re jacked about the opportunity. It’s tough to get the chance to be the final two. A chance to be 1 of 32. It’s a long journey. It’s a fulfilling journey,” said Snead.

He knows firsthand how tough it is to win the big one. The Rams falling to the Patriots back in Super Bowl 53.

The Rams and the Bengals will meet Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 and you can watch the game on WRGX - NBC Wiregrass.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

