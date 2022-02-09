Final contenders announced for renaming 2 Montgomery schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis High School Robert E. Lee. Multiple committees have cut thousands of names down to a select few.
Ten name possibilities remain for each school.
Possible school names for Jefferson Davis High School
- Andrew Jackson Beard
- Mary Fair Burkes
- Mahala Dickerson
- Carter Hill
- Judge Frank M. Johnson
- Percy Julian
- Coretta Scott King
- Jo Ann Robinson
- Southside
- Victor Tulane
Possible school names for Robert E. Lee High School
- Ralph Abernathy
- Inez Baskin
- Andrew Jackson Beard
- Robert Graetz
- Percy Julian
- LEE
- Northside
- Jo Ann Robinson
- Henry Spears
- Dr. John Winston
The top choice for renaming Jefferson Davis is Carter Hill. There is a three-way tie for second place between Jo Ann Robinson, Southside and Victor Tulane.
Robert E. Lee High’s top choice is Dr. John Winston, followed by a four-way tie between Henry Spears, Inez Baskin, Northside and Percy Julian.
The Montgomery Public Schools Board of education has final say. It is not yet clear when the final decision is expected.
The change is to replace the school names linked Confederate figures.
