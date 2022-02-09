Final contenders announced for renaming 2 Montgomery schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis High School Robert E. Lee. Multiple committees have cut thousands of names down to a select few.

Ten name possibilities remain for each school.

Possible school names for Jefferson Davis High School

Andrew Jackson Beard

Mary Fair Burkes

Mahala Dickerson

Carter Hill

Judge Frank M. Johnson

Percy Julian

Coretta Scott King

Jo Ann Robinson

Southside

Victor Tulane

Possible school names for Robert E. Lee High School

Ralph Abernathy

Inez Baskin

Andrew Jackson Beard

Robert Graetz

Percy Julian

LEE

Northside

Jo Ann Robinson

Henry Spears

Dr. John Winston

The top choice for renaming Jefferson Davis is Carter Hill. There is a three-way tie for second place between Jo Ann Robinson, Southside and Victor Tulane.

Robert E. Lee High’s top choice is Dr. John Winston, followed by a four-way tie between Henry Spears, Inez Baskin, Northside and Percy Julian.

The Montgomery Public Schools Board of education has final say. It is not yet clear when the final decision is expected.

The change is to replace the school names linked Confederate figures.

