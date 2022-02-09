Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Final contenders announced for renaming 2 Montgomery schools

Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis High...
Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis High School Robert E. Lee. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is getting closer to finding new names for Jefferson Davis High School Robert E. Lee. Multiple committees have cut thousands of names down to a select few.

Ten name possibilities remain for each school.

Possible school names for Jefferson Davis High School

  • Andrew Jackson Beard
  • Mary Fair Burkes
  • Mahala Dickerson
  • Carter Hill
  • Judge Frank M. Johnson
  • Percy Julian
  • Coretta Scott King
  • Jo Ann Robinson
  • Southside
  • Victor Tulane

Possible school names for Robert E. Lee High School

  • Ralph Abernathy
  • Inez Baskin
  • Andrew Jackson Beard
  • Robert Graetz
  • Percy Julian
  • LEE
  • Northside
  • Jo Ann Robinson
  • Henry Spears
  • Dr. John Winston

The top choice for renaming Jefferson Davis is Carter Hill. There is a three-way tie for second place between Jo Ann Robinson, Southside and Victor Tulane.

Robert E. Lee High’s top choice is Dr. John Winston, followed by a four-way tie between Henry Spears, Inez Baskin, Northside and Percy Julian.

The Montgomery Public Schools Board of education has final say. It is not yet clear when the final decision is expected.

The change is to replace the school names linked Confederate figures.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn releases statement amid football program turmoil
ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
Christopher Tyson (L), Desmond Roper (M), and Alicia Brier (R) are charged in separate...
3 charged in separate Montgomery robberies
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing

Latest News

37-year-old man shot, killed in Opelika
The free program will assist with vehicle crashes, debris, and more along I-85.
ALDOT expands roadside assistance program to Lee, Chambers Counties
Retired Educators Protest SB140
Retired educators protest Alabama school choice bill
Montgomery officials are seeking the public’s input in the future of downtown and other parts...
Community input sought in Montgomery’s ‘Downtown Action Plan’