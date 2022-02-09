Girl Scouts honor community servants with ‘Hometown Heroes’ program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched its annual Hometown Heroes program.

With Hometown Heroes you can support different causes simultaneously; girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, teachers, local first responders, healthcare workers, and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.

“Our thoughts are with all of those working hard to keep our community healthy and thriving, says Karlyn Edmonds, GSSA CEO. “We hope that these cookies help spread a little positivity and cheer in the Montgomery area and to our fellow men and women overseas.”

With the help of the community, GSSA has donated over 3,228 boxes of cookies in the greater Montgomery area. The council has made donations to Maxwell Airforce Base, Gunter Airforce Base, Mercy House, Welcome Food Pantry, Jackson Hospital, Baptist Hospital, City of Montgomery – Dept. of Emergency Communications, Prattville Fire Department, and several local schools.

GSSA also made a very special delivery of 42,432 packages to Soldiers’ Angels, which will go to the troops serving overseas.

Learn more about the Hometown Heroes program, and donate here: https://www.girlscoutssa.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/hometown-heroes.html.

