Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Legendary Jacksonville baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies

Legendary Jacksonville baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies
Legendary Jacksonville baseball coach Rudy Abbott dies(Jacksonville State)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State is mourning the loss of hall of fame baseball coach Rudy Abbott, who passed away on Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the hospital last week with COVID pneumonia.

Abbott spent 32 years as head coach for the Gamecocks bringing home two to back to back NCAA national championship titles in 1990 and 1991.

He’s coached seven teams to more than 40 wins and his 1979 team opened its season 29-0, an NCAA record at the time. When he finished his career in 2001, his .682 winning percentage was seventh among all active NCAA coaches. He was named Coach of the Year in every league the Gamecocks competed in, grabbing five GSC Coach of the Year awards and one in the Trans America Athletic Conference – now known as the ASUN. He was named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 1990 and 1991. Coach Abbott been enshrined into several Halls of Fame, including the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.

“This is a sad day for Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Community,” said JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz , who served as Abbott’s SID from 1994 to his retirement in 2001. “Coach Abbott built the foundation for our baseball program and won over 1,000 games, but his contributions to JSU and his community go much farther than wins. He loved JSU and our community and continued to serve long after his career ended. I, along with so many whose lives he impacted, will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sue, his children and the rest of his family.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Carnival Cruise Line says cruises that were planned from Mobile on the Carnival Sensation will...
Carnival temporarily suspending cruises from Mobile

Latest News

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the...
Mikaela Shiffrin shaken by ‘letdown’ of 2 exits in 2 Olympic races