Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught

Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery business Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in a robbery that happened at an area store Friday.

According to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, 38-year-old Torey Carnell Huffman is charged with first-degree robbery.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at a business in the 10000 block of Chantilly Parkway. Police say the suspect was wearing a curly wig, red jacket, black shirt, black tights, red bag, red tube socks and black high heels when he pointed a handgun, made threats, and walked out of the business without paying for the items in his cart.

Security photos show what appear to be several outdoor tools in the shopping cart.

Huffman was taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center. He is being held on $45,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

