Montgomery police block access to Blount Cultural Park

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has blocked off access to Blount Cultural Park but is providing no details as to the reason why.

Police SUVs with their lights activated are stationed at the entrances to the park, which is also home to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

The police department has confirmed an ongoing investigation is being conducted but that no information is currently available.

A Montgomery police unit blocks access to Blount Cultural Park
