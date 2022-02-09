Montgomery Police: Driver in January crash dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was critically injured in a January crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Derrick London, 31, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash. The collision happened on Jan. 20 in the 400 block of Taylor Road, near Baptist Medical Center East .

London died Tuesday at the hospital where he was being treated.

Initially, police reported that London and another driver had been injured in the crash. The current condition of the second driver is unknown.

Additional details related to the investigation were not released.

