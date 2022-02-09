Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery Police: Driver in January crash dies

A man who was critically injured in a January crash in Montgomery has died.
A man who was critically injured in a January crash in Montgomery has died.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was critically injured in a January crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Derrick London, 31, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash. The collision happened on Jan. 20 in the 400 block of Taylor Road, near Baptist Medical Center East .

London died Tuesday at the hospital where he was being treated.

Initially, police reported that London and another driver had been injured in the crash. The current condition of the second driver is unknown.

Additional details related to the investigation were not released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Lockdown lifted at Montgomery school after nearby robbery

Latest News

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. (Source: File Photo/Kryst family)
Recent suicides show need for mental health care in Black community
Black History Month: Mental health in the Black community
Black History Month: Mental health in the Black community
The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have launched the annual Hometown Heroes program to support...
Girl Scouts honor community servants with ‘Hometown Heroes’ program
Montgomery officials are seeking the public’s input in the future of downtown and other parts...
Community input sought in Montgomery’s ‘Downtown Action Plan’