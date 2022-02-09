MPS superintendent search survey results released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A public survey is helping shed light on what Montgomery residents want to see in the next superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools.

MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore announced she is retiring this June, and now the search is on for who will take on the role next.

The community survey was conducted by the Alabama Association of School Boards to help discover the key skills, amount of work experience, and education level needed in the new leader of MPS. There have also been several public meetings held to get the community’s input.

A 90-page report with results from the survey was discussed among Montgomery Public Schools board members Tuesday.

A total of 748 people completed the survey. Of respondents, 35% include MPS employees, 25% were parents, 24% were Montgomery County residents and 2% were students.

In the survey respondents had a chance to list some of the issues and challenges they want to see addressed in the school system.

Issues and challenges facing MPS:

Transparency

Building public trust and relationships

Improving academic performance and low performing schools

Recruiting and maintaining quality staff

Development of charter schools

Navigating the political climate

Overseeing major building repairs

Skills wanted in new MPS superintendent:

Strong leadership/communication/problem-solving/critical thinking/organizational skills

Accountable/transparent/student focused/articulate/personally driven/visionary /trustworthy

Ability to recruit and retain talented employees

Ability to raise student achievement

Ability to improve employee moral

Ability to help students catch up academically after COVID-19

Ability to increase the number of students graduating college

Ability to build better relationships with stakeholders and community leaders

Top strengths at MPS:

Magnet programs

Diversity of students, staff and programs

Dedicated teachers

Improvements in financial operations

End of state intervention

Community support for the property tax increase

After the report was overlooked by members of the board, they had a chance to weigh in and discuss the results.

“I was just pleased to see what they said about the leadership,” said District 1 Montgomery Public Schools board member Lesa Keith. “Certainly there were some negative, but it was a lot more negative in the past than it is now, and I’m just so pleased that you did reach out and you let us see that, so thank you.”

Overall, nearly 70% of all respondents said MPS should find a candidate with the same basic educational and management philosophy as the current administration, but who can make necessary changes.

The report also said that 40% of all respondents said the superintendent should be hired from outside the school system, and 16% said the school board should chose a candidate among existing MPS employees.

