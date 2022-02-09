River Region law enforcement looking for suspects in regional theft ring

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in several cities around the River Region are looking for suspects involved in some regional thefts.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Wetumpka police officers began investigating multiple thefts starting on Jan. 29. An unknown man either attempted or was successful in breaking into several retail businesses where he then stole cash from the registers.

The latest crime happened Sunday night when the suspect broke into three registers and stole nearly $1900 in cash. He was seen leaving as a passenger in a grey 4-door sedan.

The suspect is also believed to be connected to similar incidents in Prattville and Millbrook.

The lookout suspect is said to have gotten into this grey 4-door sedan as a passenger. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

CrimeStoppers has released photos of a suspect believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a retail store in one of the Wetumpka incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward!

Larger versions of each photo of the suspected lookout are available below.

