River Region law enforcement looking for suspects in regional theft ring

Investigators are releasing these photos of a suspect who is believed to be a lookout who...
Investigators are releasing these photos of a suspect who is believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a retail store in Wetumpka.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in several cities around the River Region are looking for suspects involved in some regional thefts.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Wetumpka police officers began investigating multiple thefts starting on Jan. 29. An unknown man either attempted or was successful in breaking into several retail businesses where he then stole cash from the registers.

The latest crime happened Sunday night when the suspect broke into three registers and stole nearly $1900 in cash. He was seen leaving as a passenger in a grey 4-door sedan.

The suspect is also believed to be connected to similar incidents in Prattville and Millbrook.

The lookout suspect is said to have gotten into this grey 4-door sedan as a passenger.
The lookout suspect is said to have gotten into this grey 4-door sedan as a passenger.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

CrimeStoppers has released photos of a suspect believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a retail store in one of the Wetumpka incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward!

Larger versions of each photo of the suspected lookout are available below.

A larger photo of an unidentified man believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting...
A larger photo of an unidentified man believed to be a lookout who participated in distracting associates while at a Walmart business.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
