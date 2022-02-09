Advertise
Southern coffee shop set to start brewing in Pine Level

A coffee shop known for its double-sided drive-thru is opening its third location, this one in...
A coffee shop known for its double-sided drive-thru is opening its third location, this one in the Pine Level community.((Source: Ellianos Coffee))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A coffee shop known for its double-sided drive-thru is opening its third location, this one in the Pine Level community.

Ellianos Coffee shop says it will open its newest location in the Deatsville area. The shop will be located at 2001 Highway 31 North, near Fountain City Cabinets.

“We are excited to be moving to a new area that is continuing to grow and develop,” Owners Steve and Lori Walter said.

They serve specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, various food items and more.

The Walters said they already consider Pine Level as part of their community and are eager to serve the residents “Italian Quality at America’s Pace.”

The Pine Level location is expected to open in February, with a soft opening to be announced at a later date.

Two other locations currently operate in Millbrook and Prattville. The chain also has locations in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

