Suspects arrested in Opp credit union robbery

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Two suspects in the armed robbery of an Opp credit union have been arrested.

The Micolas Mills Credit Union in Opp was robbed Monday morning.

The FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants on two homes Wednesday morning in reference to the robbery.

One home in Panama City and the other in Lynn Haven, Florida.

Arlisha Mitchell Thomas, 41, and Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, of Panama City, Florida were arrested and charged with Robbery 1st degree.

The suspects were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, was charged with robbery 1st degree.
Freddy Lee Thomas, 44, was charged with robbery 1st degree.(Source: Bay County Jail)

The Opp Police Department says the FBI is the lead agency on the case.

