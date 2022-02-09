Advertise
Temperatures just keep going up

Upper 60s and some lower 70s expected to end the week
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cold morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s with plenty of frost, we’re in store for a gorgeous day today.

Sunshine and warm temperatures today.
Sunshine and warm temperatures today.(WSFA 12 News)

There will be a little bit of a breeze, but it won’t make it feel too bad since we’ll have nothing but sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

The 60s continue for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. But instead of mid-60s, we’ll be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Not everyone sees 70 degrees each of those three days, but most see it at least once. Some will certainly see 70 twice between Thursday and Saturday.

We continue the warmer stretch with virtually no chance of rain.
We continue the warmer stretch with virtually no chance of rain.(WSFA 12 News)

To make things even better we are set to see plenty of sunshine to accompany those warmer temperatures. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast to round out the workweek, and partly cloudy skies can be expected on Saturday.

A cold front will then move through Saturday night into Sunday. That will bring a low-end chance (20%) of showers during that period, but most of us will stay dry. More importantly, it will usher in much colder air for Sunday and the start of next week.

More cold nights are coming.
More cold nights are coming.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will struggle to get much above 50 degrees on Sunday as clouds clear out during the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day behind the front.

Valentine’s Day will get off to a rather cold start, with upper 20s. Ample sun will warm us into the middle and upper 50s during the day. Another warming trend will ensue beginning next Tuesday.

