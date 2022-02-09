Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions
The Montgomery Police Department
Court records: Teen shooting suspect was ‘crushing candy’ with gun
A man wearing high heels and a curly wig is being sought by law enforcement after robbing a...
High-heel wearing suspect sought in Montgomery robbery
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old accused of beating little brother with broomstick
Lockdown lifted at Montgomery school after nearby robbery

Latest News

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. (Source: File Photo/Kryst family)
Recent suicides show need for mental health care in Black community
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them