Winter Olympics weather will become a bigger problem down the road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Winter Olympics may look strange this year in Beijing with the lack of actual snow. The only snow there is manmade to allow the events to take place.

Even without the snow, Beijing is still cold during the wintertime -- much like the other mountainous cities to host the Winter Olympics in years past. That is something that may not be true as we head further into the 21st century.

The cities to host the Winter Olympics are warming. (WSFA 12 News)

As shown in a write-up by Climate Central, it’s becoming evident that in a warming world we will see the number of cities able to host the Winter Olympics decline.

Since 1950, all host cities have seen their average February temperatures warm -- some more dramatically than others. That includes Beijing, which has seen its average February temperature increase 8.9°F. Two cities in Norway -- Oslo and Lillehammer -- have seen the biggest increase in February temps over the last 70 years.

Beijing, the host site for the 2022 Winter Olympics, has seen its February temperatures warm very fast. (Climate Central)

The host location to see the smallest increase in February temperature is Squaw Valley, California. Since 1950 the average February temperature there has only risen 0.8°F.

This uptick in temperatures is leading to less snow for most of the sites to host the Winter Olympics. Even if total annual snowfall isn’t declining much, the snow conditions are trending in the wrong direction.

Cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics will see the snow conditions decline as years progress. (Climate Central)

That’s according to a new study carried out by the University of Waterloo. The graphic above is courtesy of Climate Central and comes from that study. It highlights that trend that lovers of the Winter Games don’t want to see: snow conditions becoming more unreliable across the globe.

But the study did more than just show us the decline of snow conditions in areas that have hosted past Winter Olympics. It looked into four conditions that athletes and coaches said can lead to unfair and/or unsafe outdoor snow sports conditions. Those conditions are:

Rain Wet snow Narrow and low snow coverage Unacceptable temperatures (below 14° or above 30°)

A study by the University of Waterloo shows that many cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics will not be able to reliably and safely host them by the 2050s and beyond. (Climate Central/University of Waterloo)

Climate models were used to look how future warming could impact the conditions mentioned above by diving into a low-emissions scenario and a high emissions scenario. For perspective, the low-emissions scenario is consistent with goals set forth in the Paris Agreement.

If we were to continue on roughly the same trajectory we are currently on, just four of the 21 cities to host the Winter Olympics would reliably have safe and fair February conditions by the 2050s. Perhaps more alarmingly, only one of those cities -- Sapporo, Japan -- would remain reliable by the time we reach the 2080s.

If emissions are lowered to the goals set forth by the countries in the Paris Agreement, nine of 21 host cities would reliably have safe and fair February conditions by the 2050s; that number falls to eight by the 2080s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.