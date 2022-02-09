Advertise
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Believe it or not, your family’s Disney vacation photos could become a historical artifact.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme parks have changed over time. Candid photos, posed photos and even blurry photos are fair game.

The museum won’t be able to use all images, due to limited space, saying the response has “exceeded expectations.”

Email your photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photos and your Disney story. Be sure to include your name and the best way to contact you.

To learn more about the project, visit the museum’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

