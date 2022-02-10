Advertise
2 charged after Wednesday incident outside Montgomery school

A Montgomery police unit sits outside Montgomery's Lee High School after an incident on Feb. 9,...
A Montgomery police unit sits outside Montgomery's Lee High School after an incident on Feb. 9, 2022. Two suspects have since been arrested on gun and trespassing charges.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested two suspects following an incident Wednesday outside a Montgomery public school.

Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones confirmed Lee High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday due to an unauthorized vehicle on school property that was occupied by four people. Jones said each was detained for questioning by MPD.

On Thursday, the police department confirmed that Demarcus Knox and Cortez McDade, both 19, are being held on charges at the Montgomery Municipal Jail.

Knox is charged with second degree criminal trespass and possession of a weapon on a school campus. McDade is charged with second degree criminal trespass.

Mug shots of the suspects were not available.

