Alabama Housing Finance Authority launches mortgage assistance program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama homeowners struggling with delinquency can now get help through the newly launched Mortgage Assistance Alabama program.

Governor Kay Ivey selected Alabama Housing Finance Authority to admin the State’s new COVID-19 mortgage assistance program. Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) is funded by the Homeownership Assistance Fund established by the U.S. Department of Treasury under the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

Applications are now being accepted from homeowners who experienced a temporary, COVID-19 related financial hardship after January 21, 2020. Homeowners are asked to visit www.mortgageassistanceal.com for more information and to apply. Applicants can also call the MAA customer service center at 888-460-9977.

“This is going to be really important in preventing foreclosure and displacement during a pandemic. And that was the whole purpose of the of the plan,” said Carrie Hamaker with AHFA.

Below you can find the assistance options, eligibility requirements, and exclusions outlined by AHFA.

Available Assistance

· Past due mortgage-related expenses + 12 monthly mortgage payments

· A one-time payment to a homeowner’s participating servicer to recast the loan or fill a financial gap to establish eligibility for a loan modification or to extinguish the lien

· Total assistance per eligible homeowner may not exceed $50,000.

Eligibility Requirements

· Financial hardship must be related to COVID-19

· Total annual household income cannot exceed 150% of the area median income

· Applicants must currently occupy the property as a primary residence

· Residence must be within the state of Alabama

· Eligible structures include: single-family homes (attached or detached), manufactured housing

· Original principal mortgage amount on all mortgage loans on the property may not total more than the conforming loan limit

Exclusions

· Homeowners who receive federal mortgage payment assistance from another agency are ineligible

· Second homes, seasonal/vacation homes, or vacant property do not qualify

AHFA says applications are accepted Monday-Friday. They do expect a high demand for assistance. To shorten wait time and ensure the prompt handling of applications, they may periodically close the application portal for a brief period to allow for processing. Once these applications have been processed, a portal reopening date will be posted on the homepage.

A recent study from American Community Survey showed 26,000 homeowners in our state were passed due on their mortgages. Montgomery County is the only county with delinquency rates over 2%, and delinquency rates were highest in the following counties: Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Tuscaloosa, Shelby, St. Clair, Blount, Morgan, Madison, and Limestone.

