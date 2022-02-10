Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA welcoming more troopers

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big week for scores of new troopers in Alabama. Fresh out of a challenging curriculum of some 24 weeks, the new troopers graduated from the Trooper Academy in Selma and are ready to hit the road.

ALEA Trooper Class of 2021
ALEA Trooper Class of 2021(ALEA)

The photo here shows the latest graduating class in Selma this week. They wrapped up 24 grueling weeks that included academics and physical fitness. The average starting pay for an Alabama is just over $40,000 a year, but could be more depending on whether they had any previous law enforcement experience.

“We’re looking for individuals that are first and foremost looking to serve their community in the state. It’s always a good idea to be physically fit, well, actually that’s a requirement but you also must be mentally fit as well. You’re going to be faced with various situations,” said trooper Reginal King.

There are seven trooper posts across the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents once again have access to Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park hours after the...
Body found in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park
2 minors arrested after armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
2 minors charged in armed robbery, Montgomery police chase
Torey Carnell Huffman, 38, was arrested and charged in a robbery that happened at a Montgomery...
Montgomery high-heel wearing robbery suspect caught
An investigation is underway after three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Lowndes...
3 shot in early morning Lowndes County robbery
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

A collection of some of the artwork from from ASU’s Department of Visual Arts on display at the...
Partnership brings ASU artwork to Montgomery Regional Airport
Pollen is covering cars across south Georgia (Source: WALB)
Pollen rising earlier than normal this year
Alabama homeowners struggling with delinquency can now get help through the newly launched...
Alabama Housing Finance Authority launches mortgage assistance program
Mostly sunny and warm today.
Warmer than normal as we wrap up the workweek
Edwards was a pioneering African American nurse who treated the injured civil rights activists...
Lula M. Edwards, pioneering African American nurse, activist dies at 92