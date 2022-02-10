Ambulance crashes into gas station in Blount County

Advertise
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt when an ambulance driver accidentally crashed into a gas station in Blount County.

The accident happened at the Super Saver on Remlap Drive around 5:00 p.m.

An officer confirmed to WBRC FOX6 the driver lost control of the ambulance, but everyone is OK.

